Blackpool Beats Brighton As Best Summer Bank Holiday Staycation Destination When It Comes To Affordability

With the Summer Bank Holiday fast approaching, research by finance specialists, RIFT, has revealed that Blackpool and the Lake District top the table as the nation’s best staycation destinations this summer, based on a range of factors including the cost of accommodation and a family day out of fun and food.

RIFT ranked eight of the nation’s best staycation destinations scoring them on the affordability of accommodation, the cost of a family day out to a nearby attraction, the price of a pint and the cost of an all important fish and chip supper.

The lower the cost of each aspect, the higher the score, with the winning destination crowned based on the highest total score.

The figures show that across the eight staycation destinations analysed, the cost of short term rental accommodation such as an AirBnB comes in at an average £146 per day.

The average day out for a family of four will set you back £63, while the average cost of a pint comes in at £4.29.

Perhaps the most surprising findings from RIFT is that the average cost of just one fish and chip supper came in at an unbelievable £11.19.

Here’s how each staycation destination performed.

• Overall – The Lake District and Blackpool ranked joint top for overall affordability with a score of 4.26. Brighton ranked as the least affordable destination overall, scoring just 3.67.

• Accommodation – Blackpool was home to the most affordable accommodation cost at an average daily rate of £126 versus £162 in Brighton which was the most expensive.

• Family Day Out – Dorset was the most affordable day out at £50 for a family of four, versus £116 in Blackpool.

• Cost of a Pint – Blackpool also ranked as the cheapest destination for a pint (£3.25), while Brighton again ranked as the least affordable (£5.35)

• Fish and Chips – As with the cost of a pint, Blackpool was home to the most affordable fish and chip supper (£9.06), with this cost climbing to £12.68 in Brighton!

Bradley Post, MD of RIFT, commented: “Pandemic restrictions on travel have long lifted, but this Summer Bank Holiday many households will be considering a staycation again this year in order to help keep costs down, whilst also enjoying some of the outstanding spots we have right here on our doorstep – weather permitting, of course.

However, while a staycation is certainly a great way of cutting travel costs, inflation here in the UK remains high and this is having an impact on the cost of some staycation staples.