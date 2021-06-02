Blackrose Pubs Kick-Off Summer With Football-Themed Game

Share Tweet Share Email

Blackrose Pubs are celebrating their re-opening with a bang, by launching a football-themed ‘Pub Hopper’ game and cash vouchers for lockdown weary customers.

With the re-scheduled Euro 2020 on the horizon, the online game will give pub-goers the chance to win £15,000 worth of prizes throughout the tournament. From £50 vouchers to instant giveaways for collecting in-game trophies, the main prize winners will be announced at participating pubs every Sunday afternoon.

Rob Young, Head of Marketing at Blackrose Pubs, said: “We wanted to give our customers a reason to visit our pubs that was engaging and fun – what could be better than a game to win big during the Euros? The Blackrose Pub Hopper game offers a great way for us to reward our customers after a torrid year, and show that we are happy to welcome them back with a bang. Our aim is that we’ll be the go-to place for the whole family to enjoy the Euros this summer.”

Rob continued: “It’s obviously been a very difficult year all round. With the double header of pubs re-opening and the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, we wanted to give our customers something a little bit special to welcome them back.

“It’s the first time Blackrose has offered this kind of online game competition and it marks one of the biggest integrated campaigns we’ve ever embarked on. We’ll be promoting it across the full marketing mix, so we’re excited to kick it all off and see how people respond.”