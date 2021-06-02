BBPA Produces New Guidance For Pubs As Countdown To Euro 2020 Begins

Share Tweet Share Email

Trade association says guidance will help pubs ensure UEFA EURO 2020™ screenings are a success

With just over a week to go until UEFA EURO 2020™ kicks-off on June 11th, the British Beer & Pub Association has produced practical guidance for pubs to help ensure screenings are a success and customers and staff are kept safe.

The new guidance has been developed alongside the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), UKHospitality (UKH), the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the Local Government Association (LGA).

Live sport is a hugely important part of the pub experience and UEFA EURO 2020™ is a major opportunity to attract customers who want to watch live matches in the great atmosphere of the pub once more. Particularly as it will be the first major sporting tournament aired in pubs since their reopening from the third COVID-19 lockdown.

The guidance aims to help pubs, other licensed venues, licensing authorities and the police all work together to ensure a safe environment for both customers and staff, whilst enabling people to enjoy the much-missed freedom of visiting the pub to watch the football once more.

It provides a simple bullet point list for publicans to run through and make sure all aspects are considered and any appropriate steps taken for successful screenings, whether that is indoors or outdoors.

The guidance also notes the extra safety measures required due to Coronavirus and in particular the COVID-Secure workplace guidance for pubs. Furthermore, it also includes guidance pubs should consider with regards to security and suspicious behaviour, in particular counter-terrorism measures.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Pubs are the home of live sport and we cannot wait for the Euros and watching together a major tournament in the pub once more.

“This new guidance we have created with fellow trade bodies and the authorities will help pubs have a successful Euros.

“It is important people can enjoy the much-missed freedom of watching the football at the pub, but this guidance will help ensure everyone’s safety both in terms of COVID-19 but also any suspicious or antisocial behaviour.”

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Chair of the LGA’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said:

“Councils have been working hard to support businesses to reopen and will continue to work with businesses to ensure they are operating safely as COVID-19 regulations ease and the EURO 2020 tournament begins.

“We’re all looking forward to being able to watch a live sporting event with friends and family once again, but should make sure we are following government coronavirus guidelines and respecting the rules put in place by the premises so everyone can enjoy the football safely.”

The guidance for pubs is free and available to all publicans and operators as a PDF download here: https://beerandpub.com/licensee-guidance/euro-2020-guidance/