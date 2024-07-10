Bloomsbury Flowers – The Luxury Florist

Share Tweet Share Email

Bloomsbury Flowers is a renowned luxury florist in the heart of London’s Covent Garden area, recognised for using seasonal blooms and foliage.

Bloomsbury Flowers is extremely creative, dedicated, knowledgeable and passionate about the art and craft of floristry. Established for 30 years, it offers interior and exterior planting as well as gorgeous fresh, silk and dried flowers, always arranged with elegance and understated English glamour.

It considers flowers and plants essential to interiors as they add natural beauty, fragrance, texture and colour to spaces. A consultancy service to help you decide how to use flowers and planting to make the ambience more inviting, comfortable and relaxing for guests is offered.

It will consider whether the room needs a focal point or whether the flowers should be in the background, whilst still emanating a sense of luxury, elegance and mood enhancing self-care.

Whether an entrance table with a wow factor is needed or a lush arrangement of greenery in the corner, Bloomsbury Flowers will advise on the perfect complement to your brand and the prevailing interiors.

Their range of floristry and planting services include that for:

• weekly contracts with hotels, spas, restaurants, offices, members clubs and facilities management firms with thrice weekly checks at least;

• last minute concierge bouquets;

• weddings and events;

• fashion shows and press launches;

• exhibitions and festivals;

• artistic installations;

• interior and exterior landscaping;

• plant maintenance.

It is a member of the exclusive venue group, Unique Venues of London, the invitation only Tatler Wedding Address Book and the UK Ambassador to the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative.

Call 0207 242 2840 or visit www.bloomsburyflowers.co.uk