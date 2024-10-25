Stonegate Group Invests £1m In Brand New Concept Launching In Leeds

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s largest pub company, Stonegate Group, has chosen Leeds as the location for its brand-new concept, Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom. £1m has been invested in transforming the former Walkabout site in the city centre into a “beerhall for cocktail lovers.” The aim is that the venue will become famous for its seven day a week programme of live music and entertainment.

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group commented:

“In the past few years, the way in which guests socialise has rapidly changed. Going out remains a real priority, but guests are going out at different times and searching for engaging, entertaining venues, and new types of experiences. Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom brings all of that together with a day-to-night experience like no other. It’s a place where everyone is welcome, and anything can happen!”

Playfully named after the ever-popular margarita, guests can expect Rita’s to deliver top quality pizzas, a fun range of margarita cocktails, a great beer selection and more.

Due to open pre-Christmas, Rita’s will offer all day dancing, live music, live sport, and big event screenings. Guests will be seated (or dancing…) around large, sociable beer hall tables, whilst an awesome beer garden will provide outdoor space all year round.

David McDowall continued:

“We can’t wait to welcome this first-of-its-kind venue to Leeds, a city where Rita’s will really shine. The opportunity within the former Walkabout site was too good to miss, with plenty of space to do the Rita’s concept justice. Our team have had real fun with this one and can’t wait to welcome our first guests”.

Rita’s will open on Woodhouse Lane in the city centre of Leeds at the beginning of December.

For more information and to sign up to the database to be the first to find out more, visit www.ritasbars.co.uk.