Hoteliers Raise More Than £10,000 After A Walk For Wellbeing

A team of hoteliers made more than £10,000 in a day by stepping out on a fund-raising walk for the Hospitality Action charity.

Members of Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) were joined by colleagues from several Bath hotels to undertake a Walk for Wellbeing.

It’s the fifth year that the Walk for Wellbeing fund-raiser has taken place all over the country, and the second time hoteliers from Bristol and Bath have taken part in a local walk.

Every penny they raised will be used by the charity to support people who work in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times and mental health issues.

Nearly 90 people from hotels in Bristol and Bath walked between the DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre and the Royal Crescent Hotel in Bath, raising £10,600.

Altogether, this year’s Walk for Wellbeing events raised £110,000 for Hospitality Action.

Ahad Vahabzadeh, Hotel Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre, said:

“We did the Walk for Wellbeing for the first time last year, which proved to be a popular and enjoyable event for those who took part, especially as it is for a cause close to our hearts.

“The 20km walk covers the popular Bristol and Bath Railway Path, which is a very pleasant route, so after our first Walk for Wellbeing went so well last year, we didn’t hesitate to do it again this year.

“Many of the people who ask Hospitality Action for support reference mental health issues and are struggling with household debts. A lot of them work in public-facing roles, such as bar staff, waiting teams and baristas.

“Working in hospitality can be very challenging at times in terms of pace, hours and volume of work, so the responsibility to promote wellbeing is something we take very seriously.

“We try our very best to ensure we look after our guests and customers, but we also need to make sure we look after ourselves, and each other, too.

“Hospitality Action provides vital support when it’s needed and we’re proud to have been able to raise more than £10,000 to help them continue that work.”