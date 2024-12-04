Boutique Wiltshire Hotel Retains 4 AA Red Stars To Place In The UK’s Top Hotels

Share Post Share Email

A boutique Wiltshire hotel has retained its 4 AA Red Stars – placing it in the top UK hotels in the country to be recognised with the prestigious hospitality accolade.

Beechfield House, a secluded retreat inspired by 16th century Italian Renaissance, near Melksham, recently retained its 4 AA Red Stars following an inspection by the AA Hotel and Hospitality Services, where it was praised for its ‘top-class hospitality’.

The inspector found there to be ‘excellent levels of quality, and outstanding levels of hospitality and service throughout’, with the retained recognition being a reliable sign that the hotel is ‘not just great, but exceptional’.

The accolade is the latest milestone for the hotel this year, with it also being accredited with 2 AA Rosettes – an award given to restaurants that meet high standards and consistently produce excellent food. In addition, Beechfield House has enjoyed a record-breaking six months for bookings and has recently appointed a new operations manager and head chef as it looks to elevate its offering even further heading into 2025.

Chris Whyte, Beechfield House’s owner, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have retained our 4 AA Red Stars, a recognition that places us among the very best hotels in the country. This accolade reflects the dedication of our incredible team, who work tirelessly to offer exceptional service and a truly memorable guest experience. At Beechfield House, we pride ourselves on blending luxury with a personal touch, offering our guests a haven of tranquillity and comfort.”

He continued: “The AA’s recognition of our commitment to top-class hospitality is both an honour and a testament to the hard work and passion that drives us every day. As we move into 2025, we’re excited to continue elevating our offering and welcoming even more guests to our beautiful retreat.”