Two Thirds Of UK Drinkers Intend To Drink More Over Christmas According To Charity Drinkaware

Almost two-thirds (64%) of UK drinkers intend to drink more alcohol over Christmas than they typically would at other times of the year, according to a new survey published today (Thursday 5 December) by alcohol-harm charity Drinkaware.

This increases to three quarters (75%) when talking about young adults (18-34 year olds). Young adults are twice as likely to feel pressure to drink from friends (31%) over the festive period compared to all adults (16%). They will also have fewer drink free days during this time (57% compared to 45% for all adults).

However, 18-34 year old drinkers are more likely to consume low (54%) or alcohol free (54%) drinks over the festive period compared to all adults (29% low alcohol, 32% alcohol free). This has led to a new phrase ‘zebra striping’ coming into use, the practice of alternating between alcohol and alcohol free drinks on a night out.

The survey found that wine was the most popular choice for a drink on Christmas Day, with three quarters (75%) of drinkers expecting to have at least one medium glass. Over half of adults (57%) will binge drink on Christmas Day, that means drinking six or more units for women and eight or more units for men. Which is around four medium glasses of wine for a man or three medium glasses of wine for a woman.

The survey also reveals that:

Almost two-thirds (62%) of adults having a Christmas party with alcohol available believe it will have a positive impact, falling to just less than half for those 55 and older (48%)

Half (55%) of drinkers intend to have more spontaneous drinking occasions over the festive period than the rest of the year

Around 1 in 5 (19%) say their workplace Christmas parties won’t involve any alcohol. While 78% say it will be in a pub, bar or restaurant

Karen Tyrell, CEO of the charity Drinkaware said:

“Christmas is always great for spending time with friends and family, and our survey shows alcohol is often at the heart of that, especially for young adults.

“If you are choosing to drink always keep an eye on the overall amount you’re drinking as it can easily add up. The Chief Medical Officers’ low risk drinking guidelines recommends not to drink more than 14 units over a week. This equates to around six standard glasses of wine or six pints, spread evenly over the week with several drink free days.

“It is good to see more young adults opting for no and low alcohol drinks. They’re a good way to help you moderate your drinking, when swapped for an alcoholic drink, especially if you are going out more in the next few weeks.

“It can be very easy to get carried away over the festive season, a good way to find out how your drinking is affecting your health is to take the Drinkaware Drinking Check. It is quick and easy and provides you with great personalised advice.”

After Christmas, the survey showed that more than half (56%) of drinkers intend to reduce their alcohol consumption in 2025. Drink free days are the most popular option (19%), followed by going out less socially (16%), staying off alcohol for a fixed time period (15%), avoiding drinking on a ‘work/school night’ (15%) and setting a drinking limit e.g. just a glass/bottle (15%).