Brakspear Pubs Triumph In Cotswolds Awards

Elliot & Kath Cree, The Lamb Inn (left), Tom Downing, The FiveAlls (right)

Two Brakspear pubs in the Cotswolds have triumphed in the Cotswolds Awards 2025. The Lamb Inn at Great Rissington won the Best Sunday Lunch award in the competition and The Five Alls in Filkins took home the Best Pub with Rooms title.

Both pubs are run by talented licensees: Elliot & Kath Cree at The Lamb Inn and Tom Downing at The Five Alls. Their hospitality skills, embracing food, drink and accommodation, ensure that guests enjoy a memorable experience on every visit.

Elliot & Kath are experienced chefs who have worked in Michelin Star restaurants around the world.

Since taking on The Lamb Inn in 2024, they have used their culinary skills to create dishes that blend international influences with locally sourced ingredients.

At The Five Alls, overnight guests stay in luxury in one of its nine bedrooms: four en-suite bedrooms above the bar and five cottage-style rooms the pub garden, including a Family Suite. Tom took on the pub in 2024 and has grown the accommodation side of the business, with a recent refurbishment of all rooms to give them a cottage feel.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “It is always wonderful when our licensees win accolades for their achievements, and we are delighted for Elliot & Kath and Tom. We are lucky to work in partnership with these talented professionals who have turned our pubs into successful and sought-after destinations for delicious food, luxury bedrooms and warm, welcoming hospitality.

“Congratulations to the teams at both pubs on this well-deserved recognition. We’re confident more awards will follow!”

The Cotswolds Awards 2025 are a free, independent annual award scheme based on nominations and votes from people living in or visiting the Cotswolds. Tens of thousands of nominations were received between January and September, with voting taking place during October and November and the winners announced on 1st December. The awards are organised by the Cotswolds Concierge.