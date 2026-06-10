Over A Third Of Brits Will Cheer On The World Cup From Their Local Venue

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34% of consumers planning to tune in to the World Cup will do so from their local pub, bar or hospitality venue, with a total of 9.3m British consumers planning to watch at least one game in a pub, bar or restaurant this summer, new research from Zonal, in partnership with NIQ, has shown.

The new report demonstrates also how watching sport in pubs and bars is changing, becoming a more inclusive experience, with 79% of men and 77% of women who are looking to watch the World Cup in hospitality planning to watch the final in a venue.

The survey, of over 5,000 consumers, asked what the appeal of watching the World Cup in the pub is.

• Half (50%) said it’s because it will provide a good social experience.

• 46% said it was because the atmosphere is better than at home.

• 38% said it’s because they want to buy drinks while watching a game.

• 24% think watching in a venue is the next best thing to being in a stadium.

This highlights the size of the opportunity for operators who get it right this summer, a crucial trading period for the sector.

When those planning to watch the World Cup in a venue were asked what would encourage them to visit and improve the experience, consumers were clear with (32%) saying it was the ability to book a table in advance, (31%) saying the ability to order food and drinks to the table and, for just under a quarter (22%), it was access to loyalty schemes. The right tech systems will therefore give operators a competitive edge during busy match days and play a pivotal role in motivating consumers to visit a pub or bar during the tournament.

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal, said: “Major sporting tournaments like the World Cup are a huge opportunity for hospitality operators. Our survey shows that people want to make the most of the atmosphere and food and drink on offer, not stand in queues waiting for tables or hanging around the bar waiting to be served. Whether it’s securing a table before arrival with a booking, or ordering food and drink direct to their tables so they don’t miss out on any of the action, operators with robust tech systems can deliver a seamless experience World Cup watchers expect.”

Karl Chessell, Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA, NIQ, adds: “World Cups can be bonanzas for hospitality operators and drinks suppliers. Businesses need to know exactly who is going out and what they want. But above all it’s vital to understand why people swap the sofa for pubs and bars. Hospitality provides a unique way to experience big occasions with others, and the challenge is to show people that this is where the best memories of landmark events like the World Cup can be made.”