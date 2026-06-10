New Chapter for Brierly Hill Community Pub Following Major Upgrade

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Popular community pub, The Samson & Lion on Brierley Hill Road, recently reopened, following a combined investment of £190,000 from experienced licensees, Nicola Griffiths and Mat Carey, and Admiral Taverns.

The refurbishment will breathe a new lease of life into Samson & Lion to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – ultimately enabling the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Licensees, Nicola and Matt, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having worked in the hospitality sector for the past nine years. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a dog and family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Nicola Griffiths, licensee at the Samson & Lion, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the results of the refurbishments. We have enjoyed welcoming customers back to the pub and feedback on the refurbishment has been great so far!”

We have loved every minute of our time at the Samson & Lion and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. We look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”

Going forward, Nicola and Matt are hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including live music taking place on a regular basis. In addition, as part of their mission to give back to the local community, they will also be hosting regular fundraising events/community initiatives for a local charity in the future.

Jenni O’Grady, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Nicola and Matt bring so much passion and dedication to the pub, and since taking it over they have built a really strong community focused local that residents enjoy.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Nicola, Matt and the entire team at the Samson & Lion the best of luck in the future.”