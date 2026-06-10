Deliveries Rise, Takeaways Fall To Leave Restaurants’ At-Home Sales Static In April

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Britain’s top restaurant groups achieved modest year-on-year growth of 1.5% in delivery and takeaway sales in April, the latest NIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

The Tracker, powered by CGA intelligence, has now recorded four straight months of sub-inflation increases in like-for-like sales. It follows a squeeze on discretionary spending that has been tightened by the war in the Middle East, which is raising the prospect of further rises in households’ energy costs and interest rates.

The Tracker shows a sharp contrast in the performance of deliveries and takeaways in 2026. Restaurants’ like-for-like delivery sales were 5.7% higher in April than in the same month last year, but revenue from takeaways and click-and-collect orders fell by 5.9%. It is the 13th consecutive month of negative numbers for pick-up sales.

The ongoing migration between the two methods means deliveries now attract 12.7 pence in every pound spent with restaurants—well over double the value of takeaways at 5.1 pence.

While the overall trend is flat, the rollout of delivery operations means restaurants are generating more substantial growth on a total sales basis. Adding in new restaurants, or ones where deliveries and takeaways have been launched for the first time, the NIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker shows groups achieved year-on-year growth of 10.7% in April.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at NIQ, said: “In the context of a tough trading environment, stable like-for-like at-home sales is a reasonable performance from restaurants. However, with so many operating costs still rising and the prospect of yet more hikes to come, sustaining profitability is difficult. The football World Cup should boost deliveries in June and July, but the flip side is that many restaurants will be quieter as fans watch games at home or in pubs. Whether eating out or ordering in, consumers are going to be very demanding on both value and quality, and operators will have to work hard for every sale.”