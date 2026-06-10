50 Years of Community, Friendship and Service at The Swan

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A much-loved local licensee, Malcolm Aspinall is being recognised after celebrating an extraordinary milestone — 50 years behind the bar of his family-run pub, which is owned by Admiral Taverns.

The Swan in Garston, which he celebrated with friends and family who came down to the pub to congratulate him.

Malcolm, alongside his late wife Betty, has spent decades helping make the pub far more than just a place for a drink. Since taking over the lease, the couple built a welcoming, open-plan venue known for its strong community spirit, friendly atmosphere, and simple, traditional charm. With football and racing regularly on the screens and a dart board in place, the pub has long served as a social hub for the local community.

Over the years, the pub has also supported charities including Claire House Children’s Hospice and the RNLI, with collection boxes in place to help raise funds for both causes.

Malcolm Aspinall, Licensee of The Swan, Garston: “Reaching 50 years behind the bar is something I never really imagined when Betty and I first took on the pub. It’s always been about more than just serving drinks — it’s about the people, the friendships, and being part of the community. We’ve been lucky to share so many memories with so many wonderful customers over the years, and I’d like to thank everyone for their support, kindness and loyalty.”

“I’d also like to thank the Admiral Taverns team for all their support throughout this journey, and I look forward to making the community proud!”

Malcolm enjoys the social side of pub life the most— getting to know generations of customers and creating a place where people feel at home. Thanks to Malcolm’s long-standing commitment, the pub has remained at the heart of the community for nearly six decades.