Buckle Up Travel and Hospitality Brands: Four Key Insights to Help Your Advertising Campaigns Take Flight

While every industry has been rocked by the pandemic, few have been more impacted than the travel and hospitality sector. Lockdowns and travel restrictions dropped hotel occupancies in Europe by 90 per cent and flights by 80 per cent in May 2020, compared with the previous year. With vaccines rolling out, many are dreaming of attending live events or taking a much needed holiday either within the UK or abroad as restrictions are slowly lifting. In fact,TUI reported that bookings for foreign trips jumped 500 per cent overnight following the unveiling of the ‘out of lockdown’ roadmap earlier this year. With recovery on the horizon, travel and hospitality brands are ramp- ing up media activity. However, to re-engage consumers, build and maintain their trust, and run their media campaigns at peak performance, brands must be conscious of how the advertising landscape has changed. Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director EMEA at DoubleVerify provides four insights to help travel and hospitality brands drive the most performance and value from campaigns in the year ahead as they set out on the road to recovery. 1. EMBRACE CONSUMERS’ APPETITE FOR CON- TENT, BUT LOOK TO VIDEO AND DON’T RELY ON ONE CHANNEL According to our global study, online content consumption has sky- rocketed with the average consumer spending an additional 3 hours 7 minutes each day viewing content during the pandemic, doubling overall digital content consumption versus the previous year.The most significant increases are across social media and connected TV (CTV), with nearly one in two (48%) spending more time on social platforms and 44 per cent using CTV devices more.

Travel and hospitality brands must therefore look towards these channels to find and engage their audiences. CTV and social are key in the travel sector, given they are a natural home for video content, which 65 per cent of consumers rely on when booking a trip. 2.TACKLE FRAUD TO PREVENT AD SPEND GOING DOWN THE DRAIN Fraud continues to be a concern for digital advertisers, and worryingly, the travel and hospitality industry is a particular target.We found a 20 per cent higher post-bid fraud rate for travel and hospitality advertisers compared with all other major industries between January 2020 and January 2021, as highlighted in our new Hospitality and Travel Guide. One of the biggest drivers of these fraud rates is bot fraud—which imitates legitimate traffic, inflating overall impression volumes. In fact, bots perpetrated more than two-thirds of the overall video fraud across travel and hospitality—the highest rate of all verticals. To combat fraud, travel and hospitality brands cannot rely on premium media placements alone. An objective third party can help verify, detect and protect against all manner of fraud within their media buys such as identifying Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). That way, brands can secure better ROI, see the wood from the trees and know how their campaign is actually performing—without fraud blurring the lines. 3.WHILE CONSUMERSARE OPENTO NEWADS, BRAND SUITABILITY NEEDS CONSIDERATION Our global study also found that 44 per cent of consumers have tried a new brand due to spotting a relevant ad during the pandemic. However, while consumers are open to new experiences, brand safety and suitability has also transformed in the past year. Brands are demanding greater nuance in how they apply brand safety settings, and want to ensure they balance protection with their desire to scale.As a result, verification providers have increased the sophistication levels of their tools to offer greater granularity, and to give advertisers the opportunity to select the sites, apps, sections and even individual pages they are comfortable running ads on, thereby ensuring ads appear alongside relevant, safe, content. Brand suitability is a significant concern for travel and hospitality brands as our data showed that compared with the average rate seen across other verticals, travel advertisers saw an 82 per cent higher brand suitability violation rate than other verticals between January 2020 and January 2021. Even with stringent brand safety and suitability settings in place, having strong protection is especially crucial for those brands that are catering to younger audiences and families. In particular, navigating the increase in inflammatory rhetoric and misinformation can be a mine- field when protecting your brand but it must be tackled to avoid long- term reputational damage and/or a loss in sales.