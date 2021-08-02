Technology-Based Innovation Can Ease Consumer Apprehensions In A Post-Covid World

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world as we knew it before. Life, as it was in 2019 is increasingly looking like a distant past. Even as countries are coming out of lockdowns and social distancing norms, there is once again rising paranoia about several mutant variants.The UK is in the grips of fear of Delta and Lambda variants.

Just as visible signs of a world moving out of the woods were emerging, there is again fear that worst is still not behind us. Several businesses that were consumer facing had to bear the worst of Covid’s economic fallout.The aviation, hospitality, and tourism industries were most impacted. Restaurants and pubs remained closed in the UK for over a year.The nature of the virus is such that it makes one sceptical of human interface and the hospitality industry sustains on human contact only.

COVID AND INNOVATION

The pandemic, therefore, has forced the industry to innovate and reimagine various aspects of the food and beverage business. From con- tactless payments to apps like JustEat or even booking an online table, technology has helped restaurants become more accessible and, at the same time, find other avenues of making a profit.

To ease the restaurant experience, several new technologies have been incorporated. An app named Billa offers a series of services like a 3D menu, a speedy payment option that could help customers limit human contact during dining, and the option of call for assistance.The app also gives consumers access to incentives, deals on restaurants, and rewards for loyalty.