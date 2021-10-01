Build Back Better And Level Up By Supporting Pubs And Brewers, Says BBPA

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today submitted its representations for the Budget, which is taking place on October 27th.

In its submission, the BBPA has highlighted the vital role pubs and brewing play in supporting over 900,000 jobs in communities across the UK and contributing £26 billion to the UK economy across towns, villages and cities.

It says that if the Government is serious about Building Back Better and Levelling up, it must invest in pubs and brewers who have a leading role to play in the recovery as they come through the pandemic and continue their world-leading status.

In particular, in its submission, the BBPA has highlighted how pubs and brewers play a positive role in communities, are a force for good for mental health and sociability, and employ a high proportion of young adults.

However, it says that this requires co-investment from Government in the form of a fairer tax burden and more level playing field with other European nations post-Brexit.

It therefore urges Chancellor Rishi Sunak in its budget submission to listen to the 92,000 people who have signed the Long Live The Local campaign petition so far and:

Cut beer duty

Extend business rates relief for pubs beyond 1 st April 2022

April 2022 Permanently lower VAT for all food and drink sold in pubs

It says such investment from the Government will enable the beer and pub sector to drive a jobs-rich recovery, whilst ensuring a pint in a pub remains an affordable pleasure.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Investing in our brewers and pubs is investing in our communities and society to build back better.

“The Government must do this by reforming VAT, Beer Duty and Business Rates which currently place an unfair burden on pubs and other hospitality businesses.

“In return we will create jobs, boost the local economy and help our communities reconnect and unite again.

“We urge those who want to see hospitality and pubs recover to support the Long Live The Local campaign and sign the petition at https://www.longlivethelocal.pub./. Investment in our sector can help the country build back better with stronger communities, more jobs and a boost to villages, towns and cities across the country.”