Buzzworks Close Entire Business For Day Of Wellbeing

The thirteen venues across Scotland will close their doors giving over 500 team members the opportunity to meet up, get to know each other in the great outdoors and take part in activities to help boost mental health and wellbeing.

Buzzworks is well known for supporting the communities it operates in as well as placing an emphasis on its team wellbeing. Thanks to a number of its mental health and wellbeing initiatives introduced over the past year, Buzzworks were recognised with the CIS Excellence Wellbeing in Hospitality Award in June.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said: “We love asking our people for suggestions on what else we can do to create a happy, positive environment that stays with them after they finish their shifts and head home. The introduction of a Wellbeing Day is just one part of an ongoing programme of initiatives that support our people in work and at home. The two are intertwined and it’s something we are always mindful of. Now more than ever, it’s important that we all look after our own wellbeing so we in turn can look after those that matter most to us.

“Throughout lockdown so many of our people gave back to the local community by volunteering – either raising money for charities or by giving back time and donations of hot food. Now it’s time for us to give back to them and reward our people with a day where roles are reversed, they are the guest and the focus is 100 per cent on them!”

As a way of giving back and saying thanks to its team for all their hard work this past year, the family-owned business will close every venue in its portfolio on Monday 4 October.