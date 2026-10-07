Amber Taverns Invests Six-Figure Sum in Alloa Pub as Transformation Creates 15 New Jobs

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Amber Taverns has completed a six-figure investment in The Thistle in Alloa, transforming the Junction Place pub and creating 15 new jobs.

The reopening sees Amber retain experienced local publican Debbie McInally who has worked at The Thistle for 18 years and previously managed the venue for its former owners. Now operating the pub under Amber Taverns’ operator-managed model, Debbie will have greater autonomy to develop the business and put her own stamp on a venue she knows exceptionally well.

The investment has seen The Thistle extensively refurbished and repositioned as a contemporary, value-led wet-led pub, with live sport, darts and a broad drinks range designed to drive footfall throughout the week. Multiple screens will provide extensive live sports coverage, while darts adds a competitive social element to the offer. The drinks proposition combines a strong choice of beers and other drinks with Amber’s established focus on delivering value.

Alex Ozobia, Area Manager at Amber Taverns, said, “We’re extremely confident about the opportunity at The Thistle. It’s a strong site in the heart of Alloa and we’ve made a significant investment to give the pub a proposition we believe will really resonate with the local market.

“Debbie is also a huge part of why we’re so excited about the business. She has been here for 18 years, knows the pub inside out and has an incredible connection with its customers and the wider community. Under our operator-managed model, she now has the opportunity to really make the business her own, while having the investment, infrastructure and support of Amber behind her. That combination of a great operator who understands the local market and a strong, value-led pub proposition is exactly what we look for.”

The site also has strong links to Alloa’s brewing and pub heritage. The Thistle was previously known as the Junction Bar, while Junction Place was historically home to Maclay & Co’s Thistle Brewery. For Debbie, the reopening represents the opportunity to take the next step with a business she has helped run for almost two decades.

Debbie said, “I’ve worked at The Thistle for 18 years and always cared enormously about the pub and its customers, so having the opportunity to take it forward with Amber is incredibly exciting. I know the local market and what our customers want, and now we have a fantastic new pub and a great team to deliver it. There has already been a real buzz around Alloa about us reopening and I’m looking forward to building on that.”