CAMRA Debates The Future Of The Pub With Architects At The London Festival Of Architecture

The London Festival of Architecture will host a debate on the future of the pub in CAMRA’s virtual pub the Red (On)Lion on Thursday 25 June at 6pm.

Lead by pub heritage guru Geoff Brandwood and the Pub Design Award chair Andrew Davison, the conversation will focus on why we love pubs and how they should be designed for the future to ensure they remain central to our lives.

Joining the panel will be Rachel Auty, founder of Women on Tap, David Hoare, former development director of Hall & Woodhouse Ltd, which won CAMRA’s New Build Pub Design Award this year, Paul Shearer, writer, actor and journalist and Rupert Wheeler, Principal of Mackenzie Wheeler Architects.

Pub Heritage Expert Geoff Brandwood says: “In this debate, we hope to address how today’s modern architects can redevelop or design our favourite traditional pubs in a sympathetic and aesthetically pleasing manner. We will be asking London’s architectural community what they believe are the ten new qualities of the ‘perfect pub’ in post-COVID-19 Britain, with input from pub heritage experts from CAMRA and the wider beer community.”

To join the debate you can save your place by visiting the Red (On)Lion pub at https://theredonlion.co.uk/bar/join/The-Future-Of-The-Pub