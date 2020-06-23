Iconic Liverpool Hotel To Be Reopened By Legacy Hotel Group

ONE of Liverpool’s best-known hotels is to have a new lease of life as it is reopened by a leading UK hotel group.

The historic 30 James Street hotel, with its distinctive red and white brick façade, is to be operated by Legacy Hotels, following Julian Clarke and Matthew Nagle being appointed as LPA receivers of the hotel.

Legacy Hotels have been appointed by the receivers for the property on the corner of James Street and The Strand in the city centre.

Legacy Hotels are already well known in the city operating the Pullman Hotel on the waterfront and opening a Novotel at the new Paddington Village near the University of Liverpool. They currently operate a portfolio of hotels across the UK and Europe.

The new operators are seeking to preserve as many of existing jobs as possible despite the challenging economic situation.

The Grade II*-listed, four-star 30 James Street Hotel was owned and operated by Signature Living and opened in 2014. Legacy Hotels has confirmed that Signature Living will have no further links to the management of the hotel.

The hotel, themed around the White Star Line shipping company which once occupied the historic building, contains 63 nautical-themed rooms, as well as a rooftop terrace bar with stunning waterfront views, a restaurant, events space and spa facilities.

The building was designed by celebrated Victorian architect Norman Shaw, who also designed New Scotland Yard in London, and was completed in 1896.

The building’s banded red brick and white Portland stone has earned it the nickname locally as the ‘streaky bacon building’.

Jim Gordon, managing director of Legacy Hotels and Resorts, said: “This is a new beginning for this historic and beautiful building. The hotel is a key asset for Liverpool’s visitor economy, and it is important that we reopen it as soon as possible as the city begins to open up again after the coronavirus pandemic.

“To that end there will be a significant amount of money invested on much needed repairs and upgrades as well as ensuring that it is thoroughly cleaned to provide assurance to staff and guests as we commence trading, post the Covid lockdown.

“Recent months have proved an extremely difficult time for the hospitality and leisure sector. We are keenly aware that it has been tough for the team at 30 James Street, with profound uncertainty because of the current national health situation. We will do all we can to retain as many existing jobs at the site as possible.

“The health and safety of our teams and returning guests also continues to be a key priority at this time and we have made all necessary preparations to ensure that everyone is looked after as we work towards a late July reopening.”