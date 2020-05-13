CAMRA Seeks Beer Drinker’s Views On Reopening The Nation’s Pubs

CAMRA surveys beer drinkers and pub goers to find out how and when people will feel comfortable to go back to their local

With the UK Government stating that pubs could start to re-open from July, the Campaign for Real Ale has launched a survey for pub-goers, and beer and cider drinkers to determine their attitudes towards pub-going once lockdown lifts.

The survey, which has already been taken by 13,000 people, is designed to determine the ongoing issues that may face the pub industry post-lockdown and identify Government measures required to support the industry over the coming months, particularly if limits are imposed on the number of customers allowed on the premise at any given time.

The five minute survey looks at how many people will be willing to go to pubs that have social distancing measures in place, which aspect of going to the pub they’ve missed the most during lockdown and whether they want to see locally-produced and independent real ales and ciders available in pubs when they re-open.

The survey is open for responses until Monday 18th May and is available online at www.camra.org.uk/covid-19-survey/

Commenting, CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona said:

“The COVID-19 crisis has been an unprecedented challenge for the beer and pubs industry. Whilst CAMRA has been working to make sure pubs get the support they need during coronavirus restrictions, we know lockdown won’t last forever, and pubs will still need our help when restrictions are lifted.

“When pubs re-open they will need support from customers more than ever before. That’s why we need to identify now how people feel about returning to their local, what impact social distancing measures will have on pub-going and what social aspects of pubs people are most looking forward to.

“This will help CAMRA to better represent beer and cider drinkers and pub-goers interests when detailed plans are being drawn up to re-open pubs and allow us to ensure pubs and their staff get the support they need to stay afloat in the months ahead.”