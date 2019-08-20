CAMRA Unveils 10 Seaside Pubs To Catch Some Rays

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommendations on seaside pubs to visit for Water Quality Month as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.
The pubs are located by some of the most attractive bays and seashores in Britain, from the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path to the tip of the Furness Peninsula. They offer ideal locations to catch some rays this summer and appreciate all the British Isles has to offer whilst enjoying a pint of high-quality cask ale.
The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.
Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “These pubs promise sun, sand and adventure for any beach-lover seeking out a pint of real ale. As August marks Water Quality Month and the opportunity to reflect on how important our rivers and oceans are, why not soak in your appreciation with a pint in hand?
“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”
CAMRA’s recommendations include:
- Anchor, Walberswick – the Anchor is situated in the heart of the well-known village of Walberswick, just a stroll across the allotments to the beach huts and dunes.
- Daft Eddys, Kilinchy – set in glorious surroundings, this old favourite has been renovated in recent times. A new log-cabin-style public bar, ‘the lodge’, has been built inside the restaurant and the old public bar has been replaced with ‘Little Eddy’s, a pleasant coffee bar.
- Griffin Inn, Dale, Wales – in an enviable location at the water’s edge and close to the slipway on the Milford Haven waterway, the Griffin is popular with locals and visitors, including those near the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.
- Marine Tavern, Dawlish – located on the seafront between the town and the sea, it overlooks the main Exeter-Plymouth railway line and is an ideal location for railway enthusiasts.
- No.2 Refreshment Room, Cleethorpes – this is a little gem located on the station to ensure a flow of customers enjoying a drink before or after their journey to the seaside.
- Railway Inn, Lower Largo – situated near the East Neuk section of the Fife Coastal Path, it is a firm favourite with ramblers, dog walkers and locals alike.
- Royal Victoria Pavilion, Ramsgate – a recent winner in CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards, this is a striking example of seaside architecture.
- Ship, Piel Island, Barrow-in-Furness – situated on the tip of the Furness Peninsula, Piel Island is home to the Ship Inn, which boasts fine traditional ales from local breweries.
- Ship Inn, Saltburn-by-Sea – a reputedly haunted pub once at the centre of the smuggling trade, the Ship is wonderfully positioned next to the beach with both lounge and bar, coal fires, original timbers, retaining an ‘olde worlde’ feel to the interior.
- Shore Hotel, Isle of Man – so close to the seashore you can go for a walk or bring your dog, it also brews an ale on site and has an extensive outdoor seating area.
To find more pub events and a map of activity, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/