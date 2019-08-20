CAMRA Unveils 10 Seaside Pubs To Catch Some Rays

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommendations on seaside pubs to visit for Water Quality Month as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.

The pubs are located by some of the most attractive bays and seashores in Britain, from the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path to the tip of the Furness Peninsula. They offer ideal locations to catch some rays this summer and appreciate all the British Isles has to offer whilst enjoying a pint of high-quality cask ale.

The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “These pubs promise sun, sand and adventure for any beach-lover seeking out a pint of real ale. As August marks Water Quality Month and the opportunity to reflect on how important our rivers and oceans are, why not soak in your appreciation with a pint in hand?

“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”

CAMRA’s recommendations include:

To find more pub events and a map of activity, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/