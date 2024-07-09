Capitalise on the Summer Season with a Capify Loan

Share Tweet Share Email

Summer’s here, bringing a sports-packed season that’s a golden opportunity. With everything from Euro 2024 to the Summer Olympics on the schedule, big events are set to bring bigger crowds into pubs, bars, and restaurants. And that means one thing: it’s time to get ready for the rush.

Data shows that on major sports days, spending in UK pubs can jump by as much as 23%. Sports bring people together, and when they gather, they eat, drink, and enjoy the atmosphere.

Boost your staff and stock

So, how can you make the most of this? Think beyond just showing the action. Make sure you’ve got enough hands on deck. Hiring extra staff for these peak times helps keep service swift and smooth. Whether it’s extra servers, bartenders, or kitchen staff, more team members mean you can handle more orders and keep everything running like clockwork.

Stocking up is just as crucial. You don’t want to run out of fan favourites during halftime. Load up on beers, snacks, and whatever else your crowd loves. Think about adding special menu items just for game days to make the experience extra memorable.

Invest in your venue

To make the most of the summer sports buzz, venues should step up their game-watching setup. Investing in some top quality screens and sound systems means everyone gets a great view. And making sure your seats are comfy and those in-demand outdoor spaces are warm and dry, will keep people around.

