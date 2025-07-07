BBPA Welcomes Government Progress On Its Calls To Slash Unnecessary Red Tape

Share Post Share Email

The BBPA has welcomed the Licensing Hours Extensions Bill going through its final Commons stage today.

The bill had cross party support and was backed by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), who represented businesses that have been stifled by unnecessary red tape during moments of national significance.

Licensing regulations currently have excessive restrictions which limit Government’s ability to respond to changing circumstances and customer demand which can stifle opportunities for the sector, the leading trade body said.

This Private Members Bill will mean licensing hours can be changed by the Government at times of national significance when Parliament isn’t sitting, something it is currently unable to do.

The bill was led through the commons by Andrew Ranger MP and, responding in the Commons, Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra MP said the Government is backing the legislation to make it easier for pubs to choose to stay open longer during major national events.

The BBPA said this change will unlock opportunities for the sector to drive economic growth and stay open at times of national significance.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer Association said:

“This bill has been long overdue and we’re delighted Andrew Ranger MP, along with the Government, has acted to boost growth and make it easier for pubs to do what they do best – being at the heart of moments of national significance.

“We will continue to work with Government so that this sector can truly fulfil its potential.”

The bill will now be passed to the House of Lords to be scrutinised and voted on.