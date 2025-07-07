Somerset Cider Maker Wins Gold at International Awards

Share Post Share Email

Somerset cider experts, Thatchers, based at Myrtle Farm in Sandford, have taken home four medals at the internationally acclaimed Cider World Awards 2025.

Thatchers Katy won Gold with judges commenting it was “perfect”. The premium, single-variety cider is made from 100% British Katy apples and is known for its light, fragrant, softly sparkling character. The cider scored 119 points and was rated as one of the best in the world, with judges commending it for being a “fresh, aromatic, easy drinking cider” and “technically perfect.”

The Cider World Awards are modelled on the highest standard of international wine competitions, using a point-based system, rewarding technical accuracy as well as exceptional taste. All the entries underwent extensive laboratory analysis, conducted by the renowned teaching and research institution, Geisenheim University of Applied Sciences in Germany, as well as blind tasting by a panel of international experts.

The world class cider, Thatchers Katy, is a fan favourite – accessibly priced and widely available in supermarkets, retailers and bars across the country.

Martin Thatcher, fourth generation cider maker said;

“An award like this is the pride of cider makers around the world, and we are thrilled to have brought home not just one, but four medals this year. It’s fantastic to see the culmination of four generations of expertise be recognised on a global stage.

“These awards look for technical excellence and authentic flavours that are true to the varietal character of the apples. This year was one of the toughest fought competitions with some astoundingly good entries from across the world, which makes these medals even more meaningful to us as a family.”

Paul Ross, one of the team of expert cider makers at Thatchers Cider said;

“Thatchers Katy is a wonderfully delicate cider that requires gentle and precise handling to protect the intricate flavours that are so unique to the Katy apple. It’s unprecedented to make a single variety cider of this quality and at scale, which means it’s always a fun challenge as a cider maker to ensure perfection in every drop.”

Two of Thatchers exclusive Cider Barn range also took home medals, with Thatchers Heritage and Thatchers Oak-aged Redstreak awarded a Gold and Silver (respectively). The specially crafted dual variety blend of Porters Perfection & Vilberie was also awarded a Gold medal.

Thatchers Heritage and Thatchers Oak-aged Redstreak are exclusively available via the farm shop at Thatchers Myrtle Farm in Sandford, Somerset or via the website www.thatcherscider.co.uk/buy-online.

The awards are testament to the craft and expertise of Thatchers Cider who use their 120 years of experience to make authentically crafted, exceptionally tasting ciders.