North-West Multiple Operators Take On Third Star Pubs Lease

North-west multiple operators, Julie Panaro and George Catterall have taken on a Star Pubs lease for the Feilden’s Arms in Mellor Brook, Blackburn. It is the couple’s third lease with Star Pubs, their others being the Butler’s Arms in Pleasington and The Hospital Inn in Bamber Bridge.

The couple and Star Pubs are undertaking a joint £465,000 refurbishment of the Feilden’s Arms which will see it reopen in mid-August as a family and dog friendly traditional village pub offering live sports and entertainment. It had previously been run under temporary management. 20 new jobs are being created on the back of the investment.

The pub is being redecorated inside, retaining a traditional look and feel with new flooring, lighting and furniture, providing seating for 96, installed. The games room is being kitted out with a new pool table, darts board and HDTVs. Outside improvements will include new signage, lighting and furniture for 60 for alfresco eating and drinking.

In addition to showing Sky Sports, the couple plan for the Feilden’s Arms to host live entertainment on a monthly basis and have a calendar of food and drink related events. They’re also upgrading the pub’s six letting rooms.

Says Julie: “Location is key to our decision of which pub we take on. The Feilden’s Arms is the nearest pub to BAE systems, which is creating thousands of new jobs. When we heard about their expansion plans and Star Pubs’ proposed refurbishment it seemed an opportunity not to be missed. It’s a gorgeous looking pub, that just needs refreshing and a clear direction.”

“It is also multi-functional with bar, dining and games room. It’s important to us that the Feilden’s Arms is run as a proper pub and offers real value for money to encourage repeat business as people can feel ripped off sometimes when they go out for a meal at a country pub. We’ll also be introducing a loyalty card like our other pubs, where they’re popular, and offering our popular Club Menu Monday – Thursday.”

“As for future expansion plans, we’re happy with three, though if an opportunity like this one came along again, we might be tempted.”

Andy Bowden, Star Pubs Investment Manager says:

“I am delighted Julie and George have taken on the Feilden’s Arms. It needed the right operators for it to realise its true potential. They have decades of hospitality experience at home and abroad and run two successful nearby pubs – the Butler’s Arms for almost two years, and The Hospital Inn for eight. Their local knowledge and vision together with the investment in housing and new jobs on their doorstep will ensure the success of Feilden’s Arms.”