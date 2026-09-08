Card Spending Grows August With Strong Performance in Hospitality and Travel

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Card spending grew by 2.1 per cent year-on-year in August, building on July’s 2.0 per cent increase, but remaining below the latest CPIH inflation rate of 3.1 per cent. Both essential and non-essential spending increased 2.1 per cent, helped by improving consumer confidence and the strong performance of hospitality & leisure.

Consumers’ confidence in their household finances reached its highest level in six months, at 66 per cent in August, up from 64 per cent in July. Consumers also reported feeling more confident in their ability to live within their means (71 per cent, up from 69 per cent) and spend on non-essentials (54 per cent, up from 53 per cent).

Meanwhile, confidence in the UK economy sat at 26 per cent, lower that July’s 30 per cent (which represented a 21 month-high), but higher than the 2026 average of 24 per cent, suggesting economic confidence is stabilising. Similarly, confidence in the European and global economies returned to June’s levels of 29 per cent and 26 per cent respectively, after spiking to 35 per cent and 27 per cent in July.

Despite improving consumer confidence, the vast majority remain cost-conscious; seven in 10 say they are concerned about the impact of ‘drip pricing’ (added fees at checkout – 72 per cent) and ‘dynamic pricing’ (prices rising and falling in line with demand – 71 per cent) on their household finances.

84 per cent are concerned about rising prices, while three in four cite ‘shrinkflation’ (declining product size – 77 per cent) and ‘skimpflation’ (declining product quality – 76 per cent) concerns. Chocolate and sweets are the most common items consumers have noticed declining in quality (46 per cent), followed by crisps (31 per cent), dairy products (24 per cent) and bread/bakery products (21 per cent). Shoppers are also considering the impact of recent heatwaves on the price and availability of certain foods, particularly vegetables, fruit and dairy products:

Growth in travel spending reached 3.1 per cent in August, its highest level year-to-date and a marked improvement after five consecutive months of decline. Within the category, airline spend grew for the first time since August 2025, up 3.5 per cent and travel agents saw a 4.4 per cent boost.

Separately, hotels, resorts and accommodation grew 3.5 per cent, which comes as more holidaymakers are opting for UK staycations over trips abroad in 2026, at 36 per cent in comparison to 33 per cent. Meanwhile 14 per cent overall are actively looking for travel discounts, offers, and last-minute deals.

Travel’s strong performance contributed to a 3.3 per cent boost for hospitality and leisure, and entertainment emerged as one of the month’s big winners, up 5.9 per cent, led by cinemas and bowling allies, as many sought out air-conditioning and ventured out to see the summer’s major blockbusters, such as The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Eating and drinking grew 1.8 per cent, with both pubs, bars and clubs (2.7 per cent) and restaurants, cafes and bakeries (1.5 per cent) in growth. Meanwhile retail spending increased 1.2 per cent.

After the UK’s hottest summer on record, two in five (41 per cent) say they are ready for the season to be over. Almost half of UK adults (46 per cent) say they have enjoyed this summer less because of the heatwaves, and 53 per cent are looking forward to cooler autumn weather.

Beyond temperatures, half (48 per cent) are looking forward to autumnal activities, 41 per cent are eager to wear autumn clothing and 35 per cent are looking forward to doing a ‘September reset’, or treating the arrival of September like a second New Year, and a chance to get organised, set goals, and get back into a routine.

Rohan Kumar, Head of Spend Insights at Barclays, said: “Card spending continued to build momentum in August, reaching a 13 month-high, while consumer confidence showed signs of recovery. Growth in discretionary purchases and strong performances across travel, eating and drinking, and entertainments all contributed to a boost for hospitality and leisure, suggesting many finished summer by prioritising holidays, social occasions and memorable experiences, even as price and value concerns stayed firmly front of mind.”

Jack Meaning, Chief UK Economist at Barclays, said: “Consumer spending and confidence remained resilient in August, even as pressures from the Middle East began to filter into prices. This positive news suggests consumers should be able to weather the bout of narrowly focussed, temporary inflation we think is coming down the track. However this week has shown risk remains. If the situation in the Middle East persists or intensifies in the coming months, squeezed households may need to be even more discerning with their spend.”