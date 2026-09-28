West Yorkshire Operator Takes on Three Star Leases

28 August 2026. Tony Lumb outside The George in Leeds City Centre.

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TL Inns run by Tony Lumb has taken on three Star leases in West Yorkshire and is currently undertaking refurbishments with Star Pubs at all three, The George Inn in central Leeds, The Black Bull in Shepley and The Will O Nats in Huddersfield.

This latest move brings Tony’s estate to 13, six Star Pubs tenancies1 and seven freeholds, ranging from food pubs and wet-only locals, to entertainment pubs and a nightclub. TL Inns had been running the Black Bull and Will O’Nats for the last 18 months and has turned around what had been underperforming sites.

The joint £167,000 investment in The Black Bull is adding a sports zone, redecorating the interior and exterior and adding new signage to reflect the improved décor, which is more suited to the affluent area where it is located.

The Will O Nats, a great destination food pub, is benefitting from a £126,000 external makeover and signage and a full internal upgrade including new bric-a-brac, furniture and flooring as well the installation of a Smart Dispense system.

The most recent addition to Tony’s portfolio is The George Inn located in LS1 next to The Leeds General Infirmary and close to the courts and civic centre. The £430,000 investment will see the pub reopen in mid-November after a four-year closure as an Irish bar called The Galway Girl. 15 jobs will be created on the back of the investment.

The Galway Girl is TL Inns second Irish pub. Their first in Pontefract, also called The Galway Girl, opened in 2024 and has been a runaway success ever since.

Funds will be spent on a complete overhaul of the pub interior and exterior to create a traditional pared back Victorian style city pub. The small courtyard garden will also be upgraded with new Murphy themed barrel style tables, chairs and planters.

Tony Lumb says: “I am moving away from freeholds as banks aren’t keen to lend to hospitality businesses and I value the relationship I have with Star Pubs with whom I now have six leases. I find Star Pubs better to work with than local operators and landlords. We have a shared investment vision, which works, and they do what they say they’re going to do. You know where you are with them.

“I am also undertaking a refurbishment of my freehold nightclub – Big Fellas in Pontefract. I was told the only reason I got a loan to do this was because of my reputation and trading history.

“We’ve had a tremendous success with our first Irish pub, The Galway Girl in Pontefract. I have every confidence that the new one will be equally popular, breathing new life into a derelict building. The location and bones of the pub are great. It will be really lovely once it has had investment and a sympathetic refurbishment.

“Authentic Irish pubs, as oppose to theme pubs, are having a moment. People want the craic, the warm and welcoming atmosphere and live entertainment that they associate with a proper Irish pub.”

Says Star Pubs Investment Manager, Len Jackson: “Tony is a hugely experienced operator with 38 years’ experience running pubs, the first of which he managed aged 19.

“He has a great track record of turning around pubs and creating popular spaces for people to socialise in. Good standards, excellent product, customer service and entertainment underpin his success. I look forward to raising a pint of Murphys when the pub opens. Sláinte!”