, Celtic Manor On Cloud Nine After Scooping Best UK Hotel Award Again

The Celtic Manor Resort is on cloud nine after once again being voted the UK’s Best Hotel at the prestigious Meetings & Incentive Travel Awards in London.

The five-star venue in South Wales has now claimed the Gold Award for the UK’s Best Hotel nine times in the last ten years. The resort held off strong competition from five other shortlisted venues including Chewton Glen (silver) and Coombe Abbey (bronze) to retain the coveted accolade.

Confirming Celtic Manor’s position as the leading destination for events in the UK, the award capped a fantastic evening for the expanding Celtic Collection, which was also a finalist for the first time in the Best Venue Group Meeting Product category.

More than 1,300 guests were welcomed to the glittering gala dinner at London’s Battersea Evolution on Friday night (28th February) by Welsh TV and radio presenter Gethin Jones.

Celtic Manor Resort Chief Executive Ian Edwards said: “This has been an exciting year of expansion for Celtic Manor and the Celtic Collection, and we are delighted to be named Best UK Hotel once again.

“What is most pleasing about this award is that it is voted for by the industry professionals who are our conference and events clients. This win is dedicated to our entire Resort team who work so hard to create exceptional experiences for our guests. The fact we have now won Gold nine years out of ten is testament to their consistent high standards of service.”