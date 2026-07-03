Chiswick Pubs Win Reprieve As Council Backs Down Over Riverside Seating Ban

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Two riverside pubs in Chiswick have secured a victory over Hounslow Council after a row erupted over outdoor seating along the Thames at Strand-on-the-Green.

The Bell & Crown and The City Barge had been ordered to remove their outdoor tables and chairs after licensing officers discovered the premises did not hold the necessary pavement licences. The check was carried out following a request from a local councillor.

The move triggered a strong backlash from landlords, regulars and local politicians, who branded the enforcement action heavy-handed. Following a period of negotiation, the council has now confirmed both pubs can reinstate their riverside seating.

Cllr Amy Croft, Cabinet Member for Licensing and representative for the Chiswick Riverside ward, held talks with licensing officers, resulting in an agreement that daily fines will not be enforced provided the pubs submit applications for pavement licences covering their outdoor furniture.

A Hounslow Council spokesperson acknowledged the value of the pubs to the local area, saying the authority recognised the important role riverside pubs play in the community and the contribution they make to the area’s economy and character.

However, the spokesperson stressed that the council has a legal duty to ensure outdoor seating and structures on the public highway or riverside towpath have the correct permissions and do not obstruct pedestrians, wheelchair users, people with pushchairs, or emergency services.

The council said the review of permissions at Strand-on-the-Green followed inquiries about outdoor furniture and installations at several premises in the area, and confirmed that any tables, chairs, shelving or other removable furniture placed on the public highway requires a pavement licence.

The handling of the case drew sharp criticism from Conservative councillor for Chiswick Riverside, Gabriella Giles, who described the council’s original decision to strip the pubs of their outdoor seating as an “abuse of power.”

The resolution will come as a relief to both venues ahead of the peak summer trading season, when outdoor seating along the riverside is a significant draw for customers.