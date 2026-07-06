Shepherd Neame named Supreme Champions at the Family Business Awards

Credit: Shepherd Neame/FBU

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Independent family brewer Shepherd Neame has been named Supreme Champion Family Business of the Year at the National Family Business of the Year Awards 2026.

After scooping awards for London and South East Family Business of the Year and Hospitality, Hotel and Leisure Family Business of the Year, the Kent-based brewer was crowned overall winner at the ceremony, hosted on June 17 at the Royal Geographical Society in London.

A total of 28 businesses were recognised at the event, which celebrates the outstanding contribution family-run firms make to the UK economy and the communities they serve.

Shepherd Neame’s Director of Professional Property, John Barnes, and Wines and Spirits Development Manager, Moray Neame, collected the awards on behalf of the company.

The judging panel praised Shepherd Neame’s ‘strong governance, wider community engagement, deep history, sustainability credentials, purpose and values’, describing the business as ‘truly deserving’ and saying it ‘represents the true essence of what being an independent British family business is all about’.

Family Business United Founder and CEO, Paul Andrews, said: “Shepherd Neame is a truly impressive example of a family business. Whilst they boast an incredible heritage, their continued growth, strength and resilience are testament to their clear purpose and values, brought to life through constant innovation and adaptation.

“Thriving in this sector is a challenge, yet they continue to demonstrate that success comes from having a clear purpose, strong governance, a long-term perspective and an unwavering commitment to the communities they serve.

“They are resilient, innovative and adaptive, and are quite simply a benchmark family business with exceptional leadership, strong values and a firm eye on where they are going.”

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised in the Family Business of the Year Awards.

“Shepherd Neame may be Britain’s oldest brewer, but our approach is anything but old-fashioned. We remain an independent family business, yet flexible and agile, and that has enabled us to survive and thrive. We are delighted to be named Supreme Champion Family Business of the Year.”