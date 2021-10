Share Tweet Share Email

CLH News is 21 years old! Our first issue was delivered to our readership this week in October 2020.

We have, in those 21 years, seen the sector enjoy some thrilling highs, and challenging lows.

It has been a real pleasurable experience being part of such a vibrant, lively, energetic and sociable industry. And we would take this opportunity to thank readers, advertisers and contributors are like for your support – we could not have done it without you!