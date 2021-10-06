Mathura, Atul Kochhar’s Most Ambitious Restaurant Yet, Opens On October 20th

Share Tweet Share Email

The long-awaited launch of Mathura, the latest and most glamorous restaurant from Chef Atul Kochhar and restaurateur Tina English, is drawing nearer, with the opening scheduled for October 20th.

Housed in the historic landmark of Westminster Fire Station which was built in 1906, the grade II listed station was designed in the Free English Baroque style, and many of the original features including the original tiles and firemen’s pole have been retained.

Atul Kochhar says that Mathura is his most ambitious restaurant yet: “We are not just creating a menu which pays homage to all the fantastic culinary traditions throughout Asia, we are taking a fresh look at the very best that each country has to offer and coming up with a new take on Indian cuisine.

“It’s my love story to all the wonderful food I have eaten on my travels, re-interpreted by me and my team to create a truly innovative dining experience in one of the most gorgeous settings you’ll find in London.”

Executive Chef Shishir Sinha has worked with Atul to create a stunning gastronomic experience that will take you on a unique culinary journey, with charming and personable staff offering superb service.

Set over two floors, Mathura has a spacious dining area for 60 people with an open kitchen; a destination bar; two private dining rooms, and a Chef’s Table. The sense of theatre is strong, with the skilled serving team wheeling out the trolleys for special dishes and flaming the flambés. The space is very flexible and can be opened to accommodate large private events too. The spectacular King Kanishka’s State Room is a private dining room seating up to 22 people, and has an exclusive 12 course tasting menu, an experience in its own right.