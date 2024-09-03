Collaboration Leads to Guest Success

Share Tweet Share Email

A collaboration between a Cumbrian hotel and an award-winning natural skincare business has seen explosive sales due to guests’ demand for their bespoke Petrichor toiletries.

Petrichor is the name of the earthy scent produced when rain first falls on dry soil. Derived from the ancient Greek Pétra (rock) and ikh r (ethereal fluid), this became the name for the brand.

In line with Sedbergh Soap Company’s ethos, Dorthe Pratt, the founder of the business, set about incorporating natural and organic ingredients infused with essential oils, grasses and herbs to created Petrichor to the hotel owners’ brief.

James and Nina of The Black Bull:

“Petrichor is the essence of a very successful collaboration between two independent businesses. The bespoke artisan-crafted fragrance, inspired by our surroundings, Nina’s rich Japanese heritage is the embodiment of our ethos. We are thrilled how well it has been received by our guests”

Dorthe added: “when I set out to compose Petrichor, I knew it would be a challenge. The smell appears rarely here in the Yorkshire Dales as there needs to be a warm dry spell first, and once it starts raining the scent is gone, so my reference point was rather elusive”

“James and Nina are ideal collaborators: ambitious, visionary, and open-minded. They placed a lot of confidence and trust in me to bring it all together and when it happened, it was a real celebratory moment for us all. Scents are emotive, so when I am told I have hit the brief and brought someone’s vision to life, there’s no feeling like it. It becomes about more than doing business together and creating something new – it gives me a strong sense of purpose and fulfilment.“

Sedbergh Soap Company’s clients include several Michelin starred restaurants and Rélais & Châteaux hotels.

www.sedbergh-soap.co.uk