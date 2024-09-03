Find Out How the Simpler Recycling Legislation Will Affect Your Business

Share Tweet Share Email

As the hospitality sector braces for the upcoming Simpler Recycling Legislation, which will take effect on March 31, 2025, it’s crucial to partner with a waste management provider that not only ensures compliance but also enhances your operational efficiency and sustainability. Fresh Start Waste Services is that partner, deeply embedded in the hospitality industry and committed to driving your business forward.

The new legislation appears to mandate that the vast majority of hospitality premises must have a minimum of Glass, Food, and Dry Mixed Recycling alongside their General Waste services. This will be a significant adjustment for many businesses, as the requirement will apply to all businesses, hospitals, and schools. At Fresh Start, we are here to help you navigate this transition smoothly, ensuring that your operations are fully compliant by the deadline.

We understand the unique challenges faced by caterers and licensees in managing waste. Our tailored solutions are designed to simplify your operations while maximizing recycling efforts. We don’t just collect waste—we innovate the process using split body vehicles and making it easier for your business to meet and exceed the new regulatory requirements.

Our dedication to the hospitality sector is evident in our strategic partnerships, like the one we have with Too Good To Go. This collaboration is part of our 360-degree approach to food recycling, where edible food finds new homes through the app, and inedible waste is efficiently processed through our specialised bins.

This not only reduces waste but also aligns with your business’s sustainability goals. Additionally we proudly support Hospitality Action, reflecting our commitment to the well-being of those who work in the hospitality industry. Our involvement with this charity is just one of the many ways we give back to the sector that we’re so deeply connected to.

Fresh Start Waste Services also operates its own sorting facility just five miles from central Manchester, ensuring that the waste we collect never travels beyond the North West region. This local focus minimises your carbon footprint and supports the community where you do business.

Partnering with Fresh Start means more than just compliance—it’s about embracing innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. As the March 2025 deadline approaches, ensure your business is ready to meet the new recycling standards by choosing a partner who is as committed to your success as you are.

Contact our Sales & Marketing Director Sean Martins on 07717 497 877 or email sean@fswaste.co.uk for more information