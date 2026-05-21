Community Favourite Returns as Oadby Pub Unveils Fresh New Look

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Popular community pub, The Fox in Oadby, officially reopened on Wednesday 20th May following a transformational combined investment of £250,000 from experienced licensees, Neil Fowkes and Paul Wenman and Admiral Taverns community pub company.

This refurbishment breathes a new lease of life into the Fox to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining it’s original, characterful features such as the open fireplace – ultimately enabling the licensees to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub has been completely transformed to include brand new fixtures, fittings and flooring throughout. This includes a brand new main bar, pool room, darts room and a cosy lounge area to elevate the Fox’s atmosphere and further expand its offering to ensure it welcomes everyone.

Externally, the Fox has been completely revamped to include brand new lighting and signage to greet customers.

Licensees, Neil and Paul, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub with 40 combined years’ experience between them. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Neil and Paul, licensees at the Fox, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted with the results of the refurbishment and we were excited for the customers to see the updates been made.

We have loved every minute of our time at the Fox so far and we would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. We look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”

Jenna Trudgill, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “We are delighted to have Neil and Paul at the pub and we are confident they will continue to build a really strong, community-focused local that residents will enjoy.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Neil and Paul and the entire team at the Fox the best of luck in the future.”