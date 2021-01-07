Community Superstars Invited To The Table By Wadworth

Share Tweet Share Email

Independent brewer and pubco Wadworth is celebrating the efforts of local heroes who have gone that extra mile in 2020.

Throughout January, 18 pubs across the south west of England will treat two people every week to a complimentary meal for two with a drink to be enjoyed when the pubs reopen.

Speaking about the initiative, Nick Young, operations director for Wadworth’s managed pubs said, “So many wonderful people have supported their local communities throughout the Covid pandemic and we wanted to give something back to these “community superstars” by inviting them to join our table and enjoy a meal for two. We want our pub communities to nominate their own heroes every week whether they choose a key worker or a local resident who has gone the extra mile; our pubs want to celebrate their kindness and give something back”.

Every week locals will be able to nominate their “community superstars” on the pub’s own Facebook page and each week the pub’s manager will choose the winner. Full details of the Community Superstars initiative is available on the website: https://www.wadworth.co.uk/more/community-superstars-2021