Compliance at Your Fingertips with PREPsafe

PREPsafe Food Labels (est 2004) manufacturers and distributes innovative food label equipment and consumables for the restaurant and food industry.

The PREPPY App and the PREPsafe Bluetooth printer system is a fully programmable user-friendly App interface that calculates use-by dates for prepared food items, then prints food-grade HACCP approved removable or Dissolvable labels to affix to the storage containers. Staff training is minimal as the operator only needs to input a few keystrokes into “Preppy App” to produce neat, clear and accurate labels in seconds and best of all its FREE to use.

PREPsafe Printed Labels contain all the vital information about the prepared product. This includes the Employee name, Product, Date and Time prepared along with the Use-By Date and Time.

“Preppy” will also print defrost labels and recalculate Use-By dates depending on the time the product has been defrosting.

Administration of your PREPPY® App database is done through our Cloud-based website. Adding and editing items, categories, and store logins is a breeze and your updates will be pushed to all restaurants in the field in seconds. This is truly a system that can be customised to suit any restaurant.

In 2022 there are over 7500 systems operating in restaurants worldwide, including the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Dubai, and many other countries along with local distributors on the ground ready to assist. Our customers include restaurant owners from brands like SUBWAY, DOMINO’S, ARBY’s, CARL’s JNR, PIZZA HUT, DOME COFFEE, THE COFFEE CLUB and many more facilities like Hospitals, Airports, Hotels, mining sites, and Child Care centers.

PREPsafe has proven that our systems and their simplicity are world-class and look forward to being your choice in food safety date coding.

Other Features of Preppy App

PREPsafe’s Preppy App allows for customizable label printing. In the ‘Custom Labels’ section, you can upload and print your brand’s personalized labels, including:

• Nutrition

• Consumption

• Customer pickup

• Price and barcode labels

• Received

• Allergy info

• And many more…

New customers can also benefit from a free one-on-one screen share tutorial to maximize the app’s functionality.

www.prepsafe.com

uksales@prepsafe.com

+44 (0)20 3960 8787 Mobile: 07951749664