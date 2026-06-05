100,000 People Back 10% Vat For Hospitality

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More than 100,000 people have signed the #VATsTheProblem petition calling for 10% hospitality VAT.

The scale of support for the campaign in under 72 hours is a clear demonstration of the strength of feeling across hospitality for a lower rate of VAT.

The campaign, spearheaded by chef Tom Kerridge and supported by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and CODE Hospitality, will officially launch to consumers on 1 July.

Tom is urging the sector to keep up the momentum by sharing the campaign with hospitality teams and other venues, as well as preparing to talk to their customers on 1 July about garnering their support.

What can hospitality businesses do?

• Visit VATsTheProblem.co.uk and sign the petition.

• Share the petition with all of your venues and their teams, asking them to sign ahead of 1 July.

• Put the link to the website and the QR code on your emails, socials and website.

• Use our campaign toolkit to spread the word across hospitality.

Tom said: “What a start to the campaign, but it is just the start. More than 100,000 people backing 10% VAT for hospitality in just three days shows the strength of feeling across hospitality, and that number will only continue to grow.

“Hospitality businesses, please keep sharing the campaign with your teams and other venues in your area to get them to support, too.

“Let’s get this number as high as possible before the 1 July, and show just how much hospitality needs a VAT cut to 10%.”

www.vatstheproblem.co.uk