Annesley Woodhouse Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Forest Tavern on 24 Skegby road in Annesley Woodhouse, has officially reopened following a transformational combined investment of £200,000 from experienced licensee, Mark Renshaw and Admiral Taverns.

The refurbishment will breathe a new lease of life into the Forest Tavern to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining it’s original, characterful features such as an open fireplace – ultimately enabling the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Internally, the pub has undergone repairs to include an updated snug, bar and games room area with the games room including a brand-new dart board and pool table.

Externally, the Forest Tavern has been completely revamped to include new fencing and painting to the outside walls of the pub. In addition the pub boasts a spacious beer garden seating up to 50 people.

Llicensee, Mark Renshaw, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having grown up in the local area and worked in hospitality for the past four years. The licensee is committed to creating a dog and family-friendly pub that brings all types of people together.

Mark Renshaw, licensee at the Forest Tavern, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the results.

I have loved every minute of my time at the Forest Tavern so far and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. I look forward to everything the future holds for this terrific community pub!”

Going forward, Mark Renshaw will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy, and as part of his mission to giving back to the local community, he will also be hosting regular fundraising events/community initiatives to raise money for Willis Lodge, a residential care home that provides healthcare services for people in need.

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Mark Bromley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Mark brings so much passion and dedication to the pub, and since taking it over he has built a really strong community focused local.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Mark and the entire team at the Forest Tavern the best of luck in the future.”