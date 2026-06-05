Clarkson’s Pub Posts A Loss In First Trading Period As Operator Counts Cost of Runaway Demand

© Copyright Helen Iwanczuk and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence.

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The Farmer’s Dog in Burford has been trading to full capacity since opening, yet infrastructure pressures, a temporary power solution costing £100 a day, and rampant theft — including 400 pint glasses lost per week — have pushed the venue into the red.

A fully booked dining room and queues out the door have not been enough to keep The Farmer’s Dog in the black, with trading figures for the venue’s opening four months revealing a pre-tax loss of £8,486 — a result that its high-profile operator has described publicly as “baffling” given the level of footfall.

The Oxfordshire gastropub, which opened in Burford in August 2024, forms the centrepiece of a new chapter in the documentary series following the operation of the wider farm.

In the latest episodes, now available to stream, the Clarkson sits down with a hospitality consultant to review the initial trading data — and the conversation will resonate with many in the licensed trade.

“We’re fully booked every day, couldn’t get any more people in if we tried — and we’re losing money.”

The consultant’s explanation will be familiar to operators who have navigated rapid growth: it was the venue’s own success creating the problem.

Demand had exceeded the capacity of the existing infrastructure, driving up operational costs across several areas simultaneously.

Among the issues cited were the increased frequency required for cesspit clearance and grease trap maintenance — both inevitable consequences of a venue running at or beyond its designed throughput.

Car park management had also become a staffing cost, with attendants needed to handle the volume of visitors arriving daily.

Electricity supply has presented a particular challenge. Rather than fund a permanent grid connection — quoted at more than £200,000 — the business opted to hire a generator, which is consuming approximately £100 per day in fuel alone.

It is the kind of short-term workaround that many new hospitality openings will recognise: pragmatic in the moment, but carrying a cost that compounds quietly over weeks and months.

Theft, however, has emerged as one of the more striking operational drains — and one the industry rarely discusses openly. A single overnight incident saw around £200 of cooking oil taken from the premises. Lightbulbs are reported to disappear on a daily basis. Even urinal traps from the gents’ toilets have had to be physically screwed into place to prevent removal.

Most striking of all is the loss of glassware. The operator revealed that approximately 400 branded pint glasses — bearing the name of an associated craft brewery — are leaving the premises without payment every week. At typical replacement cost, that figure alone could represent a significant annual drain on margin.

The case offers an unusually candid window into the economics of a high-demand hospitality opening, and raises questions that operators across the sector may well be asking themselves: at what point does popularity become a liability, and how quickly can infrastructure catch up with demand before the losses outpace the goodwill?