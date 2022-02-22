Cornwall’s Hospitality and Catering Trade Show is Back!

Share Tweet Share Email

The Expowest Cornwalltrade show takes place on Wednesday 2nd & Thursday 3rd March at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge. Yes, after what seems like forever, Expowest Cornwall is back! If you’re involved in the food, drink, hospitality,and catering industry –thisshow has everything your business needs, fortwo days, under one roof.

A wide range of exhibitors will be at Expowest, showcasing everything from the latest food offerings to the newest drinks, the best in business services, sundry supplies, catering equipment, food service and much more besides. It’s your annual opportunity to get all the products your business needs for the year ahead, and to keep up with the very latest trends and innovations. Catch up with colleagues, suppliers and customers as well as making essential new contacts.

It’s just so much easier to make those all-important buying decisions when competing offerings are shown side by side. After all, you can’t see, touch and taste on the internet, can you? There’s just no substitute for meeting producers face to face and trying their products in person.

The hospitality and catering industry has been the sector most hard hit by Covid. With businesses now open properly and looking to make the most of a predicted busy summer season, yet another challenge has arisen, with job vacancies in the hospitality sector rising by more than 700%. Expowest Cornwall provides the latest in services and equipment to help companies streamline their operations and increase efficiency, with everything from ePos systems to waiter robots!

“After a successful Source trade show, where wegot more leads than we can chase up, we can’t wait to show off our innovative and time saving robots. Specially flown in to help with front of house staff challenges!!” Nick Rowland, QTos Catering.

As well as stocking up at the show, you can get well-informed advice and specialist expertise in the Knowledge Hub, and take advantage of a growing list of exclusive show offers, both of which make a visit even more worthwhile! Expowest draws exhibitors and buyers from the whole region. It is easy to reach and well signposted from every direction. What’s more, there’s ample free parking within an easy stroll of the show.

Expowest Cornwall really is the show that has it all covered!

For more information about the show, to book a stand, or register to attend, please call 01934 733433, visit www.expowestcornwall.co.uk. or follow the show on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.