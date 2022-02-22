BII Calls for Unfair Business Rates System to be Rapidly Reformed

Share Tweet Share Email

The BII has submitted their responses to the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group Business Rates Inquiry as well as the official Technical Consultation to Government. The APPBG will hear evidence this week from key licensees and industry professionals, including BII members, about the impact of Business Rates on the licensed trade, and their basis of calculation.

The BII believes that the hospitality sector has been unfairly overburdened with high tax for many years, and has consistently called for a full review and reform of Business Rates. In particular, Business Rate reform needs to address the chronic imbalance between pubs at the heart of high streets and communities with the digital economy. This imbalance leads to pubs overpaying £570 million per annum, stifling investment and pushing viable local businesses towards failure.

Steven Alton CEO of the BII commented:

“We have consistently called for a fundamental reform of business rates to address this unfair tax burden on our members’ pubs. After two years of closure and significant trading restrictions, the need for rapid reform is key as part of a package of support to help support pubs on their road to recovery is clear. We look forward to Government making the necessary changes to help safeguard pubs in every community of the UK.”