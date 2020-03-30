CPL Learning Calls For Sector To Champion Personal Development For Those Furloughed

CPL Learning, the learning & development partner to the hospitality sector, has welcomed the Governments guidance on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and is encouraging those in hospitality to continue supporting personal development.

“We believe the guidance provided means that employers can still provide their employees with access to learning and development resources so that they can continue with their personal development as long as it at their discretion.” Stated Jamie Campbell, Chief Operating Officer, CPL Learning.

“We feel this is an extremely positive development and will allow hospitality team members to remain connected and engaged to their employers while furloughed. When teams return to their businesses, we know operations will need to be as focused and efficient as possible. So, encouraging engagement and skill development in this downtime is crucial, so your biggest assets are ready to deliver.” Continued Campbell.

CPL Learning has launched a range of free learning resources to support the hospitality sector in navigating this challenging time with over 168,000 courses allocated so far.

“We will continue to support the hospitality sector during this time and will be releasing a series of free courses to help those still trading and individuals who are looking to use this time to develop personally. Our teams are working on a whole host of new e-learning courses, and we are looking forward to sharing these in the upcoming weeks. There are also some further projects in development that we will be shortly launching that will help engage the great people that make up our industry.” Added Campbell.