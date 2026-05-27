Criterion Capital and JD Wetherspoon To Open First-Ever Theatreland Venue at London Trocadero

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Criterion Capital has announced a landmark partnership with JD Wetherspoon to open the operator’s first-ever venue in London’s Theatreland, within the iconic London Trocadero at 30 Shaftesbury Avenue.

The new venue, Piccadilly Hall, takes its name from the historic Piccadilly Hall which once occupied part of the Trocadero site and gave Piccadilly Circus its name. In the early 17th century, tailor Robert Baker bought a large tract of land in the area, where he built a factory and mansion, marked on several antique maps. It was here that he made fashionable decorative collars known as “piccadills” or “piccadillies”, which later became associated with one of London’s best-known areas.

Backed by a multi-million pound investment, Piccadilly Hall will form part of Criterion’s wider strategy to reposition the Trocadero and surrounding estate as a major hospitality and entertainment destination in the heart of the West End.

Set to become one of the largest Wetherspoon venues in central London, the opening represents a significant addition to London’s hospitality landscape and a major milestone in the continued evolution of Theatreland.

Spanning more than 3,600 sq ft with capacity for around 280 covers, the venue will operate from 7:00am to midnight, seven days a week, offering an all-day food and drink menu from breakfast through to evening.

The scheme is expected to create more than 100 jobs while strengthening the West End’s position as one of London’s leading hospitality and cultural destinations.

Wetherspoon will also join the expanding Zedwell & More guest membership programme, providing hotel guests with exclusive discounts and offers across hospitality, retail and leisure experiences throughout London. The programme spans Zedwell locations at the neighbouring London Pavilion – home to the world’s largest capsule hotel with almost 1,000 beds – as well as Tottenham Court Road, Knightsbridge, Park Lane and Greenwich. Together, the network represents one of central London’s most significant hotel guest ecosystems, generating a substantial customer base for the leading pub brand.

Saskia Jiggens, Group Head of Communications and Engagement at Criterion Capital, commented: “The London Trocadero has long played an important role in the story of the West End, and the opening of Piccadilly Hall marks an exciting new chapter for this global destination. This partnership with JD Wetherspoon will bring a vibrant new hospitality venue to the heart of Piccadilly, adding to the Trocadero’s carefully curated mix of occupiers and welcoming theatre-goers, local residents, hotel guests and visitors from around the world. We are thrilled to see this landmark building continue to reflect the energy, accessibility and international appeal of the West End.”

Tim Martin, Founder and Chairman at JD Wetherspoon, said: “We are delighted to be opening our first venue in Theatreland in partnership with Criterion Capital. The West End is one of the world’s great hospitality destinations, attracting millions of visitors each year, and we believe this site is exceptionally well suited to the Wetherspoon model of offering good-quality food and drink at reasonable prices in well-managed and historically interesting buildings. The scale of Piccadilly Hall, together with its connection to the wider Zedwell hotel network, makes this one of the most significant openings for Wetherspoon in London for many years. We have always believed that pubs and hospitality venues play an important role in local economies by creating jobs, supporting tourism and providing accessible social spaces for a wide range of customers and we look forward to becoming part of this vibrant area of the West End.”