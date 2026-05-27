IHG Hotels & Resorts Brings Luxury Conversion Brand Vignette Collection to London with Canary Wharf Signing

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IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has announced the signing of Canary Riverside Plaza, Vignette Collection by IHG – the brand’s first property in London and second in the UK&I. Developed in partnership with Yianis Group, the signing also marks IHG’s debut in Canary Wharf, one of London’s most established and well-connected business districts.

Scheduled to open in summer 2026, Canary Riverside Plaza, Vignette Collection by IHG will offer 142 guestrooms and suites with views across the River Thames and the City, alongside a restaurant and bar, flexible meeting and events space for up to 200 guests, and access to an adjacent health club and spa. Located in Canary Wharf, one of London’s leading financial and professional services districts, the hotel is well positioned to serve corporate and leisure demand, benefiting from strong connectivity across the capital and to key international gateways in an area that continues to evolve as a dynamic commercial and lifestyle hub.

Willemijn Geels, Vice President, Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re proud to be deepening our partnership with Yianis Group – a key contributor to the growth of our Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the UK&I. Building on our signing of InterContinental Manchester, together we have a shared commitment to bring distinctive hotels to key locations and we are creating a strong pipeline of high-quality developments. This latest project not only highlights IHG’s exciting growth of its Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio in the UK’s capital, but it also showcases the importance of this partnership.

“With Vignette Collection, we’re able to work with exceptional properties that retain their individuality and distinct style while benefiting from IHG’s global scale and enterprise platform, and London is a natural next step for the brand as we continue to expand in key gateway cities.”

John Christodoulou, Chairman, Yianis Group, added: “We are proud to be introducing Vignette Collection to London with Canary Riverside Plaza. The brand’s focus on individuality and character strongly aligns with our vision for the hotel, and we were particularly drawn to its ability to celebrate the unique identity of each property while benefiting from the strength of a global brand. Canary Wharf provides a dynamic and well-established setting for this development, and we are excited to be creating a landmark destination within this important part of the city. We look forward to continuing our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts and delivering a distinctive experience for guests.”