Pub Unveils ‘Britain’s Most Grown-Up Kids’ Menu’ – And Calls for VAT Relief to Be Extended to Everyone

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A London pub has launched what may be Britain’s most grown up children’s menu – featuring snails, anchovies and a special ‘tax break tart’ – in a challenge to the UK Government’s controversial announcement of a temporary cut to VAT on children’s meals over the school summer holidays.

From 25 June, The Blue Stoops in Kensington will serve The Chancellor’s Children’s Menu, a dedicated menu for diners featuring diminutive dishes more often associated with grown-up gastronomy than the average kids’ tea.

The menu will change regularly, reflecting the pub’s seasonal food offer, but example dishes include wild burgundy snail salad, anchovy butter toast and now the ‘tax break tart’’.

The launch follows Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcement that certain children’s meals will be subject to a temporary reduced VAT rate of 5%, down from 20%, from 25 June to 1 September 2026.

Under the guidance, eligibility depends on whether a meal is marketed, presented and priced as a children’s meal, rather than simply who eats it. It is at the discretion of a venue whether children’s meals are served to people over the age of 12 or not.

Owners at The Blue Stoops argue the policy raises a bigger question for hospitality – if lower VAT can make eating out more affordable for families, why should the relief stop at children’s menus?

Jamie Allsopp, founder of Blue Stoops said: “The hospitality industry has been crying out for cuts to VAT to support an industry that has been hammered in recent years – so while this move is of course welcome, it does not go far enough.

“We believe the cuts should be applicable to all diners and not just children. That’s why we’ve launched The Chancellor’s Children’s Menu, to ensure everybody can feel the benefit of this new policy, and enjoy some of the best seasonal ingredients prepared by London’s finest chefs at a price that is fair, reasonable, and equitable.”

The Chancellor’s Children’s Menu

Starter

Wild Burgundy Snails, Bacon, Frisée Salad

or

Anchovy Butter Toast

Main

Beef & Oyster Pie

Grilled Mackerel, Monksbeard, Datterini, Bottarga

Pudding

The Tax Break Tart

Drink

A ½ Pint of Alcohol Free Beer

Price: £25, inclusive of 5% VAT during the Government relief period.