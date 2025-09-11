Cumbrian Hotel Relaunches After Multi-Million Pound Facelift

Share Post Share Email

The Grange Hotel in Grange-over-Sands Cumbria, has relaunched following a multi-million-pound refurbishment which has seen a complete overhaul of the historic property.

Located in the Edwardian town of Grange-over-Sands on the southern Cumbrian coastline, the hotel has undergone an interior transformation taking inspiration from its heritage marrying Art Deco elegance with contemporary luxury.

Eagle eyed visitors will note that The Grange Hotel’s exterior shares similarities with the nearby Grange-over-Sands train station building. Both buildings share the same Italianate style and materials and were designed by the same architect – EG Paley, for the Furness Railway Company. These links will no doubt ensure the hotel’s popularity with railway enthusiasts.

Following the renovations, visitors to the hotel can expect 56 contemporary styled bedrooms, including multiple family rooms, dog friendly rooms and those aimed at couples seeking romantic escapes.

In addition to a choice of bedrooms from classic to superior, the property also has two decadently luxurious suites. Sable D’Or and Clair de Lune are two penthouse escapes for couples, featuring spacious living with additional features such as a free-standing roll top bathtub and private balcony in Sable D’Or. Meanwhile Clair de Lune features a private balcony with woodland views.

Sam Gombos, General Manager comments:

“We are incredibly proud to unveil the results of this extensive refurbishment. The Grange has always held a special place in the hearts of our local community and guests alike, and it has been a privilege to bring new life to such an iconic property. Our vision was to respect the hotel’s Edwardian heritage while creating a destination that feels both timeless and future-facing. By marrying the glamour and elegance of Art Deco design with the comfort and sophistication of contemporary luxury, we have elevated every aspect of the guest experience, from our bedrooms and suites to our dining and public areas. We are delighted to be starting this exciting new chapter and to welcome guests to enjoy The Grange at its very best.”