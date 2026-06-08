Butcombe Group Announces Leadership Restructure Across Managed Pubs and Inns

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Butcombe Group has announced strategic changes to its Pubs and Inns leadership structure, with Alice Bowyer appointed as Managing Director of its Managed House Division.

Butcombe Group’s managed pubs and inns delivered standout performance in its FY26 results, with EBITDA growth of 23% and like-for-like sales up 8%, underlining the strength of the division. The newly created role aligns the division more closely with the Group’s broader organisational model, enabling a unified approach across food, drink, accommodation and operations.

Bowyer takes on the role following a career spanning more than a decade with Butcombe Group. Having joined as an Executive Chef, she has progressed through a series of senior roles including Group Executive Chef and, most recently, Director of Food & Drink.

In her new position, Bowyer will lead the Managed House Division through its next phase of development, with a clear focus on delivering a more integrated guest experience and continued commercial growth.

Butcombe Group has also announced several senior promotions to support the leadership structure of its managed estate. Maria Bishop becomes Head of Drinks & Retail, recognising her strong impact in the drinks function. Jasper Prickett has been promoted to Head of Food, reflecting his commitment in delivering outstanding food and award-winning menus.

Jayson Perfect, COO of Butcombe Group, said: “Following a record-breaking FY26, including 23% EBITDA growth in our managed pubs and inns, this new structure ensures we are well positioned to build on that momentum.

“Alice’s new role reflects not only her exceptional track record within the business but also the breadth of leadership and strategic insight she brings. Alongside this, the promotions across our team demonstrate our continued commitment to recognising and developing talent as we grow.”