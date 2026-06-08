Pubs Set for £275 million “Revenue Bounce” Should England Reach the Final

Share Post Share Email

Pubs could be set for a £275 million additional “revenue bounce”, should England make it to the final, with pubs benefitting from the Home Office’s decision to extend licensing hours throughout the tournament.

Around 55 million additional pints could be poured if England make it to the World Cup Final.

For each pub across the country, this translates to the average venue selling an extra 1,240 pints, or an extra 14 kegs across the tournament.

However, the same analysis from the British Beer and Pub Association finds that England fans will pay some of the highest rates in beer duty during the World Cup, with the tax paid per pint standing well above our Group L competitors.

Ghana levies a beer duty rate of 44p per pint, leagues above Panama and Croatia which charge 13.8p and 12.6p per pint respectively.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “The World Cup will be an important boost for Britain’s pubs and brewers, bringing fans together in the nation’s living room.

“You simply cannot beat the cheers from a packed pub, a perfectly poured pint in hand, and the electric atmosphere as matches unfold.

“Pubs are the best places for community spirit and celebration, and I’d urge everyone to support their local this summer and head to the pub to watch the matches and make memories.

“Government can further support our pubs and brewers by cutting beer duty to the European average so we can keep a pint affordable for all.”

Despite the predicted World Cup windfall, pubs across the country continue to navigate eye-watering employment costs, energy prices and some of the highest beer duty rates in Europe.

The BBPA are committed to working with Government to establish a long-term plan to deliver permanently lower bills, cutting beer duty and VAT, and reducing the regulatory burden pubs face.